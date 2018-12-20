TEMPLE, Texas — The holidays are a time for spreading cheer and making memories with loved ones, but when you have a family member in the hospital it can alter those plans.

Local nonprofit organization Brady's Bridge teamed up with McLane Children's Medical Center to make sure families spending the holiday season in the hospital don't go without.

Brady's Bridge donated 100 Christmas trees to the hospital so children there could decorate and display them in their hospital rooms.

Dozens of children facing various battles participated in the event. Five-year-old Elizabeth has a severe cold that may result in having her tonsils removed, but for just a moment the white walls and hospital rooms transform into a winter wonderland allowing kids to just be kids.

"Seeing something like Christmas lights and putting a star on a little tree, it makes you and them feel a lot better, it really does," said Elizabeth's mother Carissa Armstrong.

The nonprofit was started by Tabitha and Jeremy Fry to help sick and special needs kids. The pair spent a lot of time in hospitals with their 7-year-old son Brady, who was diagnosed with hydrocephalus at 20 weeks. The family hopes their efforts make the journey just a little bit easier for others.

"You know, everyone else is going on and your world has stopped and it can seem so unfair. That's the importance of little things, like being able to stare at that lit up Christmas tree in the middle of the night. You get some sense of home," Tabitha Fry said.

The nonprofit will hand out hundreds more Christmas trees to hospitals across the state as Christmas draws near. They hope it adds a sense of normalcy for families experiencing an uncertain time.

