Here's how you can help G.W. Carver Middle School teachers

Tuesday's fire at the school caused teachers to lose everything, now a nonprofit wants to help get more supplies for the school year.

WACO, Texas — After Tuesday's fire that left G.W. Carver Middle School in ruins, there are ways that you can help teachers get ready for the upcoming school year.

The nonprofit Act Locally Waco posted on social media how the community can help.

According to the post, teachers are asking for gift cards to replace materials.

A teacher told Act Locally Waco that she had set up her room last week, now everything is gone.

A survey conducted by AdoptAClassroom.org found that a teacher in Texas spent an average of $745 on classroom supplies in 2020.

In the post, teachers specifically mentioned gift cards from Walmart, Target, and H-E-B. Michaels, Office Depot, and Mardel could also be good choices.

H-E-B is offering teachers a 15% discount on school and office supplies until Aug. 27.

Teachers will have to fill out a submission form which they can find here.