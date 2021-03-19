Local online cookie dough business opens location in Belton

It started when her career plans came to a halt during the pandemic. That's when she began to pursue her small business more seriously.

BELTON, Texas — Mary Senese the owner of Dough Re Mi Cookie Dough went from online only at the beginning of the pandemic to a brick and mortar in Belton on Saturday.

"it's been a roller coaster," Senese said. "I realized that my dream job is to own my own shop, so it's really surreal truly every day waking up and saying I'm going to work but it's a work that I love."

It started when her career plans came to a halt during the pandemic. That's when she began to pursue her small business more seriously.

"The pandemic really kind of pushed me to do this because I wasn't able to get a job," Senese said.

Dough Re Mi was an instant hit when she started and it has only grown since.

"I've always wanted to do something like this. I went to school for business management and really wanted to own my own business someday but I never imagined it would be this quick," Senese said.

She was doing about 30 to 60 orders a week from her home kitchen.

"Here we get about 100 every day, maybe even more so it's quite the rapid strike up from there," Senese said.

Starting her own business was scary but she said it was all worth it and encourages others to go after their dreams.

"Sometimes you just kind of know where you belong and it's just a matter of taking those steps," Senese said.

She loves Central Texas and her goal is to expand with the hope to have a second store in the works by the end of the year in Waco.

For now, she's just grateful to do what she loves.

"It's been really awesome and I just couldn't be more thankful," Senese said.