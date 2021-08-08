'The Change Starts with You' hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway in Killeen

The event also had barbershops providing free haircuts.

KILLEEN, Texas — A local non-profit organization did their part in giving back to the community by hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Sunday.

They are called 'The Change Starts With You.' Keila Cruz's son Jonathan Martinez-Cruz was shot and killed in 2019 in Killeen. She said the group was started to end violence in the community, as well as help children and families in need.



"This is all for my son Johnathon Martinez. Everybody knows he was murdered. It will be two years. This was born out of him,” said Cruz. “My main focus here was to show how the community can come together."

Local barbershops like Headlinez Barber Shop and The Barber Studio were there to give free haircuts.