TEMPLE, Texas — For Stacy Berry, it all started with a simple idea. She’s been running the Lend-A-Heart rescue for more than 16 years. It wasn’t until last year that a simple idea was sparked.

“Stacy was getting food donated to the rescue and we had extra food and we didn’t want to waste it,” Berry's partner Laurie Smith said.

Together, they developed the Pet Food Pantry. It’s an idea that has now become a staple in the Central Texas community.

“We have people that come from Georgetown. We have people that come from Waco,” Smith said.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, people line up at the Pet Food Pantry to get their fix of pet food. Douglas Stephen just started using the service but he said he is already thankful it exists.

“What they’re doing is great! Any chance that we can do to help give back, we try to do that,” he said.

It’s not expected but always appreciated when people donate money because it goes right back into the rescue.

“That’s how we’re able to spay and neuter the dogs. Then we take them to adoptions.” Berry said. “It’s full circle -- help people, help animals, help the rescue."

It makes this operation one worth donating to.

So where is all the food they give out coming from? They have a big-name corporation to thank for that.

“Well Walmart, during the shipping process some of the bags are damaged so they can’t sell them in the store. So even though the food is brand new and good to eat, they tape the bag and allow us to come pick it up,” Berry said.

So they pick it up and distribute it to locals. As for the food that doesn’t get picked up by people every week, Berry and Smith give it to other shelters and rescues that need it.

Lend-A-Heart is in need of volunteers and fosters. If you’d like to learn more you can email them at Lendaheart1@yahoo.com.

