Operation Feed the Need | Local organizations join together to give away food boxes

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — On Saturday, many cars lined up outside the Harker Heights Event Center for Operation Feed the Need. The event was put on by T-Ringgold Enterprises and the Harker Heights Event Center in partnership with World Vision International.

"There are a lot of people who are hungry, and they make not look like they are hungry. We've seen people drive up in Mercedes Benz and Range Rovers and you wouldn’t think they have a need, but they do,” Toni Ringgold Enterprises said. “COVID-19 does not care about what demographic you are, what race, gender, or anything else. It is effecting all of us so it is very important for us to give back and help anyway we can."