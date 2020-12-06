BELL COUNTY, Texas — The pandemic changed countless lives. Some faced cut hours, layoffs and furloughs. All of this made paying the bills even more stressful.

"I didn't know what I was going to do. Things were getting tight," Killeen resident Lacretia Billie said.

Billie works at a local church and due to the pandemic, her hours got cut. At her job, she usually helps others by talking about available resources.

"I try to help them. Well, here I am. I need a little assistance," Billie said.

The assistance came in the form of the COVID-19 relief fund from United Way of Central Texas.

"This program actually gives people hope. It gives them peace of mind," Vice President of Resource Development with United Way of Central Texas Veshell Greene said.

Greene said the fund is made up of three "pots" that total to more than $400,000.

One is from the City of Temple is for about $360,000. Temple residents can apply and use the funds for rent and utilities.

The second is from the City of Belton for about $10,000. Belton residents can apply and use the money for utility payments.

The final "pot" is from United Way of Central Texas for about $45,000. Bell County residents can get help with household expenses. The money is given directly to the company or organization. As an example, if you need a utility paid it would go to the company, not you.

The application is online. For approval, your situation needs to be caused by COVID-19. In a week or so, it won't just be individuals who can apply. Greene said small businesses will soon be able to as well.

"It is to make sure that the lights stay on or you stay in your place where you're either running your business out of or where you are living at," Greene said.

