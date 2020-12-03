TEXAS, USA — Local school districts are continuing to announce plans involving the coronavirus. Most classes are resuming after spring break.

Statements informing Central Texas on school updates are listed below:

Copperas Cove ISD:

Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said the district is continuing to monitor the coronavirus. Burns sent a statement to all CCISD families.

"We hope you have had an opportunity to enjoy Spring Break and spend some quality time together as a family.

"We have been posting updates on what CCISD is doing to keep our students and staff safe in regard to the Coronavirus COVID-19. There have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Bell or Coryell Counties. As shared on our social media sites, the district is closely monitoring this situation and is working closely with both the Bell County and Coryell County Health Departments as well as the state Department of Health.

"Copperas Cove ISD is continuing to clean and disinfect campus facilities with a product that is designed to kill germs on contact and that is not harmful to students or staff. We are thoroughly sanitizing all areas with special attention to all high-touch areas such as stair railings, computer keyboards, water fountains, chairs desks, and ensuring our buses are thoroughly sanitized as well.

"We will continue to closely monitor this situation. Please note at this time that classes will resume on Monday unless we communicate otherwise. If that changes, parents will be notified through Schoology, our social media sites, School Messenger, our website, and through the local media. We will evaluate each student event outside of the classroom individually.

"The safety of our students and staff continue to remain our top priority. Please ensure that you know the facts about the Coronavirus that is available through the Centers for Disease Control and please ensure that you practice good hygiene washing your hands frequently.

"CCISD will continue to monitor this situation and keep you posted with any updates. Thank you for entrusting us with the safety of your children."

Waco ISD:

The Waco Independent School District provided families and staff with an update on the coronavirus Friday. There are currently no coronavirus cases in McLennan County and the district noted that the CDC said the current risk in the U.S. is low.

According to the Waco ISD website, the district has been closely following updates on the virus.

The website said, “While there are no cases or suspected cases within the district, we want to share some additional information about steps WISD is taking as well as steps you can take to help prevent the spread of viruses.”

Waco ISD reminded students and staff to cover their cough, wash their hands frequently and maintain personal space. The website also stated that teachers will refer students who appear to be ill to their campus nurse, and nurses will use their expertise to evaluate and address students' medical needs. Also, the custodial staff uses a hospital-grade disinfectant and continuously cleans the buildings throughout the day, supplementing that with targeted deep cleaning as needed.

Not only is the district working to keep the buildings clean, but the transportation department also sanitizes all seats and windows on buses after morning and evening routes. The child nutrition staff is conducting additional sanitizing of all surfaces and objects that are frequently used.

Waco ISD Executive Director for Communications Josh Wucher later said, "For spring break, we are focusing on disinfecting and cleaning all week at every campus. We also disinfected all Transformation Waco Schools over the weekend to be proactive for the Spring Break Academy.

"When we return from spring break, we will continue to encourage students and staff to maintain personal space (at least three feet) and wash their hands frequently. We will remind students and staff to cover their cough/sneezes and avoid touching their faces. Soap and hand sanitizer are available in all Waco ISD buildings. Our custodial staff will continue to use hospital grade disinfectant (which is protocol year-round) to disinfect our buildings, paying special attention to common areas and surfaces frequently touched. Campus nurses are aware of the symptoms to look out for, but will also follow their assessments with questions regarding recent travel and contact with sick individuals. We would like to remind parents, students and staff, to stay home when sick. If a student has a temperature of 100.0 or higher, they must stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication (such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen). We will continue to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and take guidance from their epidemiology department regarding the COVID-19 situation. We will post updated information on our Waco ISD Health Services website and use other means of communication with parents as necessary. We will work diligently as a team to keep our students and staff as healthy and safe as possible."

Temple ISD:

The Temple Independent School District sent a letter to parents to remind them of good practices to help prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

“I want to assure you that our school district is keeping track of this situation through proven and trustworthy sources: our local health department, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “These health officials believe the risk to our school community is low at this time.”

The letter also said that health officials are recommending local communities and schools to take the same steps that are recommended to protect against the flu for the coronavirus as well.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“Thank you for your support of our district, our schools, our students and our teachers and staff,” Ott said.

