Belton High School was put on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning, according to faculty, while staff members handled a situation with a disruptive student.

The soft lockdown started about 11 o'clock and lasted for 30 minutes. During the lockdown, students remained in their usual classrooms and continued regularly scheduled coursework. A spokesperson with the district said that the disruptive student was in a self-contained classroom at the time of the incident and became uncooperative with a staff member. The spokesperson said the student was later released to a parent.

