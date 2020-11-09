Local school band orders special face masks for students

Each mask was designed for a specific instrument, which allows students to play music comfortably.

CAMERON, Texas — The C.H. Yoe High School band in Cameron is not allowing Covid-19 to stop them from playing together.

They ordered special masks that allow students to play with them on.

"We can wear the masks at all times, and the mouth piece of their instruments just slips through a little slit," Jon Schriver said, the director of bands.

"We can be indoors or outdoor because they don't have to fiddle with wearing it one way and then taking it off, so it kind of allows us to keep going," Schriver said.

Students like Esteban Montez, a senior and drum major who plays the trumpet said he's noticed the difference.

"It was really helpful and a better way than taking the mask on and off and you know exposing others," Montez said.

Band directors ordered the special masks from New Mexico State University, after Juan Ramirez, an alumnus and band booster president learned about them and their versatility.

"We don't want to take opportunities away from the kids and if there's something we can do where the kids can still do what they love to do, which is play their instruments and do it safely, I thought we just needed to move forward with something like that," Ramirez said.

Madison Mayer-Pratt, a senior and drum major who plays the french horn and mellophone admits it took a little getting used to for some students.

"There was a little bit of confusion definitely and they said it looked kind of silly for some of them, but it really does help and it's really efficient. We couldn't be more thankful," Mayer-Pratt said.

Now, students are grateful to be back at school doing what they love.

"It's amazing and this is like my family here, and I feel whole when I'm back here," Mayer-Pratt said.