Pecos County Sheriff's Offices ask for help locating missing person

Teenager Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, grey cap and a Rick & Morty t-shirt.
Credit: Pecos County Sheriff's Office
A missing person alert on Saitlynn Hall from Ft. Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing teenager from Fort Stockton. 

Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, a grey cap and a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Hall is a big fan of the rodeo and could be traveling to rodeo. She does not have a vehicle, but could have found a ride. 

The Fort Stockton Police Department, Pecos County Sheriff's Office, and Brewster County Sheriff's Office have all shared the post above on their Facebook pages. 

If people have any information about her whereabouts, people can call any of those stations. More pictures and information about Hall can be found on these FB pages. The Texas Rangers are also assisting in finding Hall at this time. 

