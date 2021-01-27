Local soccer "pioneer" honored at rivalry game

According to his wife, Peter Den Harder died from COVID-19 on July 30.

BELTON, Texas — A rivalry soccer game between two local teams in Belton spent the night remembering a man who made a major impact locally on the sport of soccer before he died from COVID-19 in July.

"Peter was one of a kind, he really was, he was a treasure to soccer and especially in this community," Shawndra Elliott said.

Aside from the game between the Temple and Belton girl soccer teams, they took the time to remember Peter Den Harder. Den Harder refed and coached in the area.

"He refed when I was five-years-old. I'm 43, so he's been around forever," Brian Bush, an organizer of Tuesday's events said.

He said Harder impacted every girl on the team in one way or another.

"It's nice to see so many people supporting and we go back over 40 years with Peter refereeing, so I know so many of the people and it's really nice to see each one of them here," Cora Den Harder, Peter's wife, said.

During the game, there was a ceremonial walkout, moment of silence and game ball presentation at the game for Harder.

"It's very emotional," Cora said. "He never wanted the lime light on himself he just did what he loved to do."

Bush said Harder was the twentieth person to die of COVID-19 in Bell County.

According to Bush, money raised will help create a memorial for Den Harder at Chisolm Trail Park. Additional funds are going to the Greater Fort Hood Soccer Referees Association to pay fees, train referees and get people interested in the game.