KILLEEN — On Tuesday, Captain Kevin Parisi surprised his two sons at school after serving for two years in Korea. Parisi worked with teachers from the Killeen Independent School District to pull off the homecoming.

The first visit was at Eastern Hills Middle School where he picked up his son, Kain, from his seventh grade class. Parisi also made an appearance at Nolanville Elementary to visit his other son, Joseph.

To see the full homecoming surprise watch reporter Cole Johnson's story above.

