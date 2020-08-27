Local sports personality, former KCEN employee Butch Henry dies

Butch Henry was a youth sports coach and a fixture on Waco sports talk radio.

WACO, Texas — A fixture of Waco sports over the past few decades died Wednesday night. Family members confirmed the death of Butch Henry on social media.

Henry was a beloved youth sports coach where he affected the lives of hundreds of local athletes and became a staple of local sports talk radio at ESPN Central Texas. His fans tuned in daily to listen to him for 20 years.

Henry was also part of the 6 News family. He worked as a sales account executive.

"Butch Henry was truly a sales institution at KCEN-TV for many years," 6 News General Manager Gayle Kiger said. "Both clients and staff, everyone who knew Butch dearly loved him. He will be missed!"

Funeral arrangements for Butch Henry were still pending.

Sports talk radio host David Smoak posted to Twitter that Henry was "a one of a kind legend." He dedicated an hour of his show to Henry's memory.