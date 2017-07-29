On August 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., State Farm -- Tyler Jermstad Agency will host a "Fill the Bus" event, where the agency asks local businesses and individuals to donate school supplies.

State Farm -- Tyler Jermstad Agency are asking for basic supplies such as pens, pencils, colored pencils, markers, composition notebooks, glue, erasers, etc.

All supplies collected will be split between both Temple and Belton ISDs.

Food and Lula Roe consultants will be at the event, so people can grab some lunch, donate, and do some school shopping.

The event will be held at 175 Verbena Dr. in Temple.

