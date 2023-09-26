How Central Texas universities are battling food insecurity

SNAP Food Benefit changes beginning Oct. 1 will help millions of Americans across the globe, but Central Texas campuses say they still need help with donations.

KILLEEN, Texas — Food insecurity continues to be a struggle for universities across the globe. That's why local universities are trying to utilize and resupply their food pantries for students and more this fall.

Texas A&M-Central Texas offers a Campus Cupboard. It's is a student-run food pantry built to serve all students, staff and faculty in need of assistance.

However, it's not just food. Students can pick up simple things like hygiene products and laundry detergent. The university is asking for donations, but says it will take a village as 20% of their population experiences some type of food insecurity.

You can check out the university's Amazon Wish List to see some of the top items they need.

The university says the increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits taking effect Oct. 1 will help their students this fall, but it's still a struggle for them to know what to pay and what food they can afford.

Now, lets take a look at what these changes in SNAP benefits look like.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHS), the maximum SNAP income limits used to determine eligibility, deductions allowed when determining SNAP eligibility and more are all changing in October.

HHS says anyone can apply for SNAP as long as they are a U.S. citizen, Texas resident and have the ability to verify identity and provide their Social Security Number.

In order to apply for SNAP, you must submit an application online at YourTexasBenefits.com or in person at one of the 231 local eligibility offices, which can be found here.