Waco wedding planner and vendors provide couple with dream wedding

After years of schooling, long distance and two busy careers Jose Hernandez and Natally Padron’s 8-year-relationship has remained strong.

WACO, Texas — Do you hear wedding bells? We do!

This is an update to a story we brought you in February. On Sunday, a Waco couple will have their dream wedding.



That is all thanks to a group of Central Texas wedding vendors who are teaming up to put on the spectacular micro wedding.

"We have been wanting to get married, it is just with our schedules and careers that it has been a minute,” said Hernandez. “We have not actually sat down and figured out the nuts and bolts of it."

Thanks to a wedding planner from Legacy Impressions, this couple will get their dream wedding.



"I feel like we are still kind of in shock that it is happening so quickly,” said Padron. “I know we have thought about getting married for a while, but we never expected for it to be so soon. We are super excited and happy to have our families around us."



From hair, to makeup, a D-J, photographer and more, 17 vendors are collaborating to make all of this happen.



"To see it unfold in this amount of time, I am super proud. I’m excited. I love this couple. I read their story and I instantly felt connected to them,” said Brieanna Smith owner of Legacy Impressions.

Hernandez and Padron could not be more thankful for Legacy Impressions help and for each other. The couple says ultimately their love and their respect for each other got them to this point.



"Over the time Jose has always been there,” said Padron. “He was always super supportive and that is the main thing that I love."



"She came into my life and became my best friend,” said Hernandez. Just through her love and the way she treated me kind of guided me to where I am supposed to be.”