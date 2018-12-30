Bell County — High school athletes from across Texas learned from an Olympic gold medalist and other Olympic-caliber competitors at the Texas Elite Pole Vaulting competition over the weekend.

This was the 10th year Texas Elite Pole Vaulting held the event. Organizers said the event has become so large it spread across Friday and Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Youth, Collegiate and Olympic vaulters all got to participate.

This year, however, there was a special clinic put on by several Olympic athletes other attendees could take advantage of.

The athletes were separated into groups and worked with Olympic athletes on the basics of pole vaulting.

“It’s such a technical sport, you need to focus on basics,” Quitman High School student Brooklyn Marcee said. “Basics is [sic.] everything, and then having them tell me different things I need to fix and what will help me to be a better pole vaulter… Watching different vaulters you get to see what they all do differently and you can pick what you like out of their vault.”

“That was really awesome and a great experience to get pointers and coached by an Olympian.” Killeen Independent School District student Tim Doyle said. “With coach Cunningham we did drills and he showed us what helps, what he did, and how sprinting is an important part. Once you get a good sprint it helps a lot with the plant.”

Athletes were also able to watch Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr practice during the clinic.

Suhr holds the Women’s Pole Vault indoor world record for highest jump at 5.025 Meters (16’5”).

“We got to watch her jump and we got to see her get coached,” Marcee said. “We kind of know what’s in her mind and how she copes with different situations as she is jumping.”

Texas Elite Pole Vaulting said 15 Olympic athletes and “Olympic hopefuls” attended the event.

