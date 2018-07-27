Lochridge-Priest issued a press release Friday morning providing updates on three of their employees injured in the June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

In the release they state:

"Lochridge-Priest employee Aaron Haveron is being treated at Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas. He is walking around on his own and improving at a steady rate. His family and clinicians hope that he will return home within the next couple of weeks.

Richard “Ricky” Studer, team member at Lochridge-Priest, also being treated at Parkland. He is making daily progress, walking around continually and is hoping to get moved into the rehabilitation area in the coming days. Vernon Barabas is located at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. He has progressed well in the past few days, and has recently been taken off the ventilator. He has been transferred to a long-term care unit.

Justin Barabas, Lochridge-Priest employee and son of Vernon Barabas, is also being treated at Dell Seton. Barabas is expected to be taken off the ventilator soon. Once their conditions progress, their family and medical team hope to move them both into a long-term care center closer to Waco. Team member Matt Aaron is being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Aaron’s condition continues to improve, and he has recently become able to stand up with help.

At Lochridge-Priest, the safety and well-being of our employees is our utmost concern. Our leadership and staff are working at every level to ensure that healing and restoration happens for every member of the Lochridge-Priest family.

"We are thrilled to see the conditions of our valued employees continue to improve,” said Jeanne Gorrell, Vice President of Human Resources at Lochridge-Priest. “These men are incredibly important to us, and we are celebrating every step towards recovery.”

The Lochridge-Priest family is deeply saddened by the tragedies caused by the explosion and has put forth daily effort to aiding the victims’ loved ones in any way possible. We held a Candlelight Vigil for fallen employee Michael Bruggman on Saturday, June 30 in Temple. In addition, Lochridge-Priest held a blood drive on site to aid the injured employees, and assisted all victims’ families in creating their GoFundMe pages.

Our leadership team has made regular hospital visits to each victim and their families, and has distributed free bracelets honoring the injured employees that say, “Fight for the Five”. A separate bracelet was distributed honoring Michael Bruggman."

The release also goes on to state that Lochridge-Priest is working on several fundraising efforts for their employees and families, including selling shirts, candles and hosting a music festival in October. Details, times and dates have yet to be finalized.

© 2018 KCEN