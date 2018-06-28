Lochridge-Priest said they are supporting the families and loved ones of their employees affected by Tuesday’s fatal explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, the company announced Thursday.

Lochridge-Preist President Skip Burch said their priority is to provide any manner of support possible to their valued LPI family along with their loved ones.

“As an active member in the Central Texas community, we take seriously any event that impacts the lives of Central Texans, and we are dedicated to helping our Lochridge-Priest family to move forward,” Burch said.

MORE: Victim killed in hospital explosion identified, number of injured increased to 15

The company went on to say in a press release that moving forward, their decisions will focus on ensuring the irreplaceable members of the company, along with their families, are provided with all possible support. The will continue to be active and engaged in the Central Texas community by providing and organizing resources for those affected by the blast, the company stated.

Lochridge-Priest state the nature of their work at times involves inherent risks, which is why safety their top priority.

Fifteen workers were at the scene of the explosion, six being Lochrich-Priest employees. One of the LPI Employees died and the five others were injured. The other workers injured were not LPI employees, a spokesperson said.

The company is currently reviewing all policies to ensure protocols were followed during this incident and are hopeful the investigation findings will aid them in preventing any future accidents.

