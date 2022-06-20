Two Maxwell firefighters killed in Lockhart crash were brothers

The firefighters were killed when their truck rolled over following a crash on FM 20.

LOCKHART, Texas — Two firefighters were killed when the truck they were in crashed on FM 20 in Lockhart on Monday afternoon. Officials later confirmed the pair were brothers.

The City of Lockhart said Lockhart police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash at San Jacinto Street around 1:45 p.m.

Preliminary reports showed a woman driving southbound on San Jacinto Street was struck by a Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department brush truck as she turned into State Park Road/FM 20.

The brush truck rolled over, killing the two firefighters. The woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

FM 20 from South Medina Street and Patton Road was shut down to traffic as officials investigated.

Deepest sympathies to the family of Jonathan and Hunter Coco, the two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in Caldwell County during a day of responses to wildfires. Their brush truck rolled over following a motor vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/PsfsvyRgud — Martin Ritchey (@DIRRITCHEY) June 21, 2022

The City said Lockhart PD filed a summons, similar to a citation, for the woman for failing to yield right-of-way.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department for the loss of two of their own,” the City said in a statement.

The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department later confirmed that the two firefighters who were killed were brothers, Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco (25) and firefighter Hunter Coco (21).

The VFD said the brothers were returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20 outside of Lockhart when they were involved in the accident. Jonathon Coco had been a member of the department since 2016, and Hunter Coco had been with the department for just over one year. Both are survived by their immediate family.

"The members of both the department and district are grateful to all members of our community who have shown their support and eternal love to all of us and the Coco family in this very trying time. We ask, respectfully, that any showing of support and gratitude for our fallen members be held until further arrangements are made," the VFD wrote on Facebook.

The VFD said in the interim, donations in support of the Coco brothers can be made to the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas, 78656.