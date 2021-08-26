Lometa ISD closes for 10 days due to increase in COVID-19 cases, officials say

The school district in Lampasas County said it will reopen on Sept. 7.

LOMETA, Texas — Lometa ISD, in Lampasas County, announced Wednesday that it is closing its campus for 10 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The school principal, John Clawson, said the school will close Aug. 27 through Sept. 6. Classes will resume on Sept. 7.

"We are seeing a continual increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the campus, bringing us to a precipice we had hoped to avoid," Clawson said via a Facebook post on the district's page. "We will use this time for a deep-cleaning of our classrooms and to allow our students and staff time to recover from active cases."

The principal said the varsity football team does not have any active cases and will still play on Thursday night. However, the district said the Cherokee games set for next week have been canceled.

The school district said it does not have a mask mandate in place.

"We encourage respect and mutual deference for both wearers and non-wearers at the games and on-campus," Clawson said. "Please do not be offended when school staff members mask-up. Those who do feel it is one effort among many to protect our students."