WACO — The Waco City Council decided Tuesday night to name Catalyst Urban Development as the official developers for the Brazos Riverfront Project.

The multi-million dollar project will be broken down into four phases, with each phase tackling different construction projects for the development, according to Waco city spokesman Larry Holze. The first phase of the project includes adding apartments, changes to University Parks Dr. and building a new parking garage.

A goal of the development is to link the Baylor campus, McLane stadium and downtown Waco. The city is looking to officially break ground in September of 2019. There is no official completion date for the development

