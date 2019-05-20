WACO, Texas — Longtime Waco Independent School District Board member Pat Atkins submitted his resignation Monday.

The at-large member of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees was elected to the school board in 2002 and has served as the board’s president for nine years, the district said on its website.

Atkins said in his letter that he and his wife plan to sell their home in Waco ISD and move outside of the district later this year.

When he moves, he will no longer be eligible to serve on the board.

Pat Atkins Resignation Letter Waco ISD president Pat Atkins' resignation letter.

According to the district, Atkins notified the board trustees of his plans now because the board is beginning its search for the district’s next superintendent.

“My wife is a Waco ISD teacher, and I have three children who graduated from Waco ISD schools,” Atkins said in the letter. “Serving on this school board has been extremely gratifying and, at times, very challenging. For the past 17 years, I have been blessed to work with a group of educators and board members who are deeply committed to the students in our community. We’ve faced difficult decisions, and we’ve disagreed at times. I’ve never doubted, though, that each of us was doing what we thought was best for kids.”

At the monthly meeting on Thursday, school board members will discuss how to fill the vacancy.

State law and board policy allow the remaining board members to either fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or call for a special election, the website said.

