Longview family rallies around 3-year-old with rare, fatal genetic condition

Over time, Finn will lose the ability to walk and also lose mobility in his arms and legs due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The energetic 3-year-old boy toddled around the living room of his Longview home with a blanket over his head, announcing he was a ghost.

Finn Florczykowski’s mother explained that he is excited for Halloween since he is now old enough to be aware of the holiday.

Over time, Finn will lose the ability to walk and also lose mobility in his arms and legs due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and aggressive genetic disease that causes rapid muscular deterioration.

