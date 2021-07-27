With 1st hot car death in Texas, Waco PD reminds parents to look before they lock

Waco PD urges the community to double-check cars following the first hot car death in Tyler, Texas.

WACO, Texas — Editors note: The video above is from 2019.

A 3-year-old boy who died in Tyler, Texas after being left in a hot car has the Waco Police Department reminding parents to look before they lock, especially with the increasing temperatures.

The little boy was the first hot-car death in Texas this year, but the ninth hot-car death nationwide. According to the organization Kids and Cars, the United States has seen close to a thousand hot car deaths in the past 30 years.

The organization also reports that Texas has had the most hot-car deaths since 1990.

Waco PD posted tips in a Facebook post reminding those with children to never leave a child in the car even for a minute. Leaving a child in the car can lead to heatstroke-related injuries or insolation-related injuries.

Story continues below.

For practice, Waco PD recommends routinely leaving something you will need, like a purse or briefcase, in the backseat. They also suggest to always lock your doors, this ensures children can't accidentally lock themselves in the car.