Marlin police capture loose cow that trampled child

Marlin Police and Falls County Sheriff's Deputies were able to rope the cow at an H-E-B.

MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin was trampled by a loose cow on Nov. 1.

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office, Marlin Police were dispatched to the scene, and Sheriff's Deputies were called in to assist with capturing the animal.

The department said that the cow was very aggressive, and repeatedly charged at citizens and law enforcement as they tried to capture the cow. Deputies, police, and citizens reportedly all attempted to help secure the animal.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the cow was eventually cornered in an H-E-B, where cowboys on horseback were able to rope the animal without any further injuries.

The Sheriff's Office has stated that they are currently investigating the incident with the help of Marlin PD, and have contacted everyone involved.