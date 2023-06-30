'You don’t get much worse than this' | Lorena mother, boyfriend arrested after 4-year-old daughter sent to hospital

The child had several injuries, including a lacerated pancreas, bruising on her face and body, as well as possible fractured ribs, according to deputies.

LORENA, Texas — A Lorena mother and her boyfriend were arrested recently for alleged child abuse of the mother's 4-year-old daughter, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted MCSO after the child was taken from a home in the 100 block of Hope Circle to the McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple for injuries.

According to MCSO, the child had several injuries, including a lacerated pancreas, bruising on her face and body, as well as possible fractured ribs.

After investigating, MCSO arrested the mother's boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey Nevarez, for injury to a child. An arrest warrant was also issued for Nevarez because he violated his parole, MCSO added.

Later, an MCSO detective also arrested the child's mother, Kandis Eaton-Autry, and charged her with abandoning/endangering a child.

The U.S. Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in both arrests.

“It takes a really low-down despicable coward to beat and injure a helpless 4-year-old girl. You don’t get much worse than this.” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Nevarez is being held on a $150,000 bond, as well as parole violation, which was for family violence assault offense, MCSO said. Bond information regarding the mother wasn't released at the time this article was published.