Lorena Police Department Chaplain Steve Abbe has died

He started with Lorena police in 2014.

LORENA, Texas — Lorena Police Department Chaplain Steve Abbe passed away today, the department announced.

Abbe had been with the department since 2014 and worked throughout the county and neighboring ones, when requested.

"Steve would stop by the department and he would make sure he spoke to everyone," the department said in the announcement posted to Facebook. "His concern was how was everyone else doing and if there was anything that he could assist with."

The police department noted that Abbe was there to offer his services to officers in the time following the Twin Peaks shooting in Waco several years ago.

"We are sad to see Steve go but we know that he is rejoicing with the Lord and we will one day meet again. Steve always ended his conversations with 'Love ya buddy'...today we say to him...we love you buddy."