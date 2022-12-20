Lorena Police Department names Scott Holt as next Chief of Police

Current Lorena Chief of Police Tom Dickson will retire Jan. 1 2023.

LORENA, Texas — At a council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19., the Lorena Police Department announced that Scott Holt will take over as the new Chief of Police.

This comes after the current Chief of Police Tom Dickson announced his plans for retirement on Jan. 31.

Holts life has largely been spent in Lorena as he and his wife, Lesia, both graduated from Lorena High School and their kids are doing the same.

Commander Holt has served a dedicated career in law enforcement thus far and he is very excited for this new opportunity.

Holt states, "I am honored to have received appointment from council to serve this wonderful community as its next police chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the City of Lorena and Lorena Police Department."

Holt has been with the Waco Police Department for 28 years, serving in Bikes, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, K-9, Street Crimes, Career Criminal Apprehension & Supervision Team and Traffic Enforcement.

Currently, Holt is designated to the Patrol Command in charge of Platoon 1B, Traffic Unit, Digital Media, Field Training Coordinator, Fleet Manager and is a part of Baylor University's Threat Assessment Group.

Holt graduated from Texas A&M - Commerce with a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

He has also graduated from an assortment of leadership programs including the Leadership Command College, The Institute of Law Enforcement Administration's Executive Leadership and the Texas Police Chief's Law Enforcement Command Officer's Program.

In addition, Commander Holt serves on the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Texas Police Chief's Association, FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, National Association of Field Training Officers and the Board of Directors for the Heart of Texas Fire Corps.

For more information and updates on the Lorena Police Department, visit here.