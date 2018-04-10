Central Texas — The Department of Justice and United States Postal Service has arrested a Lorena woman who allegedly stole millions from the U.S. Government in a heath care fraud scheme.

Documents from a United States District Court, filed by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General claim Melissa Sumerour worked with another woman named Latosha Morgan and a Texas doctor to steal $5.9 million over 6 years, starting in 2011.

Documents state Sumerour was an office administrator for several central Texas clinics that served federal employees treated under Office of Worker's Compensation Programs. They documents state a Texas doctor associated with the clinics told Sumerour and Morgan they would get a percentage of the profit if they billed more than $50,000 a week and then told the employees how to overcharge the federal government for services.

Documents state the doctor told employees to bill the government for drug screen testing as if the clinics were conducting the whole screening process, even though they only collected specimens for testing. They further state the clinics offered physical therapy services even though they did not have a license to do so. The documents claim Sumerour and Morgan systematically billed the government for 14 "units" of physical therapy on every patient regardless of the services that patient actually received.

The Department of Justice cited interviews conducted as far back as 2016 that helped them build a case against Sumerour and Morgan. Sumerour was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman who aided the U.S. Marshals Office in locating her.

Court records show Sumerour could go before a judge for a preliminary hearing as soon as October 16.

© 2018 KCEN