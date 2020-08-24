Lotto Texas jackpot climbs to $34.75M; largest since 2014

The jackpot is also the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in the world.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ original jackpot game just got more exciting.

The Lotto Texas® jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $34.75 million for the Wednesday, Aug. 26 drawing – the largest jackpot prize the game has offered since a $36.25 million jackpot for the drawing held on May 31, 2014.

“Lotto Texas players have been waiting more than six years for a jackpot this large,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2014. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The winning ticket for the May 31, 2014 Lotto Texas jackpot was sold at Stripes #9416 in Cuero and was claimed by Lucky Dog Future, LP, of Victoria.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018, drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ’s All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.