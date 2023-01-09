Lotto Texas ticket bought in Pearland worth $6.25 million

The person hasn't come forward yet. They have 180 days to claim their prize money.

PEARLAND, Texas — If you see someone smiling in Pearland, this could be the reason. A Lotto Texas ticket sold there for Wednesday night’s drawing is worth $6.25 million!

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Kroger on Shadow Creek Parkway, just west of 288.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers. Those numbers were 6-11-16-21-25-32.

According to the Texas Lottery, the cash value option was picked when the ticket was bought, meaning the winner will receive $3,584,452.28 before taxes.

The prize hasn’t yet been claimed. Whoever is holding the ticket has 180 days.

According to the Texas lottery, this is the second Lotto Jackpot winner of August and the fifth in 2023.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery had a message for the person with the winning ticket.

“We encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” he said.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is Sept. 2 and is worth $5 million.

News of the winning ticket sold in Pearland came the same day as we learned another Texan is also an instant millionaire. A ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing that was sold in Austin was worth $2 million.

