Gatesville Police were investigating reports of a loud boom Friday morning but had not found the source of it, according to the department. The Coryell County Sheriff's Office was also investigating but had not found anything.

A Gatesville firefighter also confirmed they were investigating the report but said they couldn't find any kind of fire. He said the boom was heard in multiple counties and he said it could have been a sonic boom.

Tyler Broadway, with the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office confirmed the boom was not from anything happening on post.

This story is developing and will be updated.

