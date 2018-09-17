LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Malone family has had a very long year. Sunday afternoon, they asked family and friends to join them to celebrate the closing of a very difficult chapter by laughing, and dancing, and enjoying each other’s company.

They also donned t-shirts with yellow boxing gloves on them, to honor their miracle fighter. At just two years old, Mason Malone has gone through more than some will in an entire lifetime.

“I was getting ready for work,” mother Fredjane Malone recalled. “He had woke up for a nap, and he was walking around like a noodle. He would keep falling. I took him to the hospital.”

Mason Malone and his mother Fredjane

Mason was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer, and the Malone family’s world was turned upside down. His second year on earth would be filled with surgeries, and treatments, and uncertainty. Doctors gave him a 30 percent chance of survival.

The Malones, though, knew they had a fighter on their hands.

“Mason took it like a champ,” grandmother Monyalle Swain said. “He never gave us the feeling that he was giving up. Never.”

The Malones said they never lost faith that Mason would pull through, and earlier this year they got the news they were waiting for: Mason was cancer free. He had his last treatment earlier this month. They now want the community to hear his story, to prove that miracles can happen.

The Malones celebrate Mason's milestone.

“Look at him now,” Malone said. “He’s here. He’s cancer free. No Tumors. You’ve just got to believe.”

“Mason is a miracle,” Swain agreed. “He’s a miracle.”

