Loved ones leave messages for loved ones impacted by COVID-19

The organizers of the event asked loved ones to write Valentine's Day messages to those who have been impacted

KILLEEN, Texas — "To Logan"

"Dear Sister"

That's how some of the messages began which were written to loved ones on the Alvarez Community Garden bulletin board.

The messages were intended to show how many people this Valentine's Day were impacted by COVID-19. It was organized by the Killeen Creators and Trade Justice Education Fund.

"So one of the big focuses for the next six months is focusing on ending the pandemic," said Clayton Tucker, the organizer of the event.

The project was held in different cities and states in addition to Killeen.

City council member Lynda Nash from Harker Heights and Rick Williams from Killeen were in attendance.

“The global pandemic and ending it is of importance in our city because we are a global city, in Killeen, we have people from nearly every continent," Williams said.

This event came after a Killeen ISD teacher died on Sunday due to the pandemic.