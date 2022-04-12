Summer program to help low-income Waco homeowners with free, minor outdoor home repairs

Grassroots is accepting applications until May 6.

WACO, Texas — During the month of July, hundreds of volunteers from across the state will be heading to Waco to help low-income homeowners with minor, outdoor home repairs.

The volunteers are part of Grassroots Community Development. More specifically, its part of its Bounce exterior home repair program.

"This program is for Waco residents who own their home and qualify as low-income based on the HUD income limits," according to a news release.

The program is free to those who qualify, thanks to a grant from the City of Waco.