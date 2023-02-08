Low lake levels prompt water restrictions for most of Central Texas

The Brazos River Authority reports Belton Lake loses 325,00 gallons of water each day because of the drought and evaporation.

TEXAS, USA — The lack of rain and constant heat has caused a major drought in Central Texas.

Because of this, most cities in McLennan and Bell Counties are under stage two water restrictions and residents are required to reduce their water usage by 10%.

Here is what a water restriction entails:

Limited Irrigation of Landscaped Areas

Limited Irrigation of Public Landscaped Areas by the City

Limited Fill Days for Swimming Pools and Jacuzzi-Type Pools

Limited Use of Ornamental Fountains and Ponds

Limited Golf Course Irrigation

Limited Water Service in Restaurants

Limited Non-Essential Water Uses

"Stage Two means that we need to start taking action," Brazos River Authority water resource planner Peyton Lisenby explained.

According to Water Data for Texas, Belton Lake is 62% full. The lake's elevation is the lowest it has been since the 1970s.

City of Belton spokesperson Paul Romer says it's important for people to follow these restrictions to help conserve as much water as possible.

"Wash your car less, those kinds of things, don't fill your pool every day of the week, different things that are recommended for Stage Two," Romer explained. " We just ask people to be aware and to just use less water."

Belton Lake is a major water source for parts of Central Texas.

The Brazos River Authority reports Belton Lake loses 325,00 gallons of water each day because of the drought and evaporation.

Still, Lisenby says people should not be too worried.

"The reservoirs are doing exactly what they're supposed to do," Lisenby explained. "I know it seems like everything is bad with the reservoirs' decline, but the idea of a water storage reservoir is that when it's wet it fills up and when it's dry, we use the water, and then when it's wet again it'll fill back up. So it's all par for the course."

The water restrictions may be an inconvenience, but not all bad for the environment. Conserving water is something Lisenby says could help even when the rain picks back up and is something people can get used to doing when restrictions end.