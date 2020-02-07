LULAC plans candlelight prayer, vigil for Vanessa Guillen July 3

The event will be held on the corner of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street in Killeen starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report on the Guillen family press conference in Washington D.C. July 1.

The League of United Latin American Citizens will host a candlelight prayer and vigil for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen July 3.

The event will be held outside Fort Hood, on the corner of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street in Killeen from 8-9:30 p.m.

LULAC announced the event hours after Guillen's family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, spoke in Washington D.C. where Khawam said she believed the human remains found near the Leon River June 30 were those of the missing Fort Hood soldier.

However, the remains are still pending identification on whether or not they belong to Vanessa Guillen.

Fort Hood also reported that a man who killed himself early Wednesday morning and another person in custody were suspects in Guillen's disappearance. The suspect who killed himself has not been identified. The other suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood solider, according to the press release.

Guillen was last seen the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood. Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.