Magnolia hosts blood drive at the Silos

Those who donate blood will also receive a free cholesterol check and a COVID-19 antibody test.

WACO, Texas — Magnolia is hosting a blood drive at the Magnolia Market at the Silos on Tuesday.

The blood drive is running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 601 Webster Ave. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Those who donate blood will also receive a free cholesterol check and a COVID-19 antibody test. The antibody test results can be retrieved within one- to- two weeks through a secure web portal.

Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.

Masks are required.

If you want more information or want to schedule an appointment, call Bianca Vargas at 254-235-6111 ext. 7008.