Magnolia kicks off Spring at the Silos this weekend in Waco

This event is free and open to the public!

WACO, Texas — Magnolia Market is bringing in the new season with Spring at the Silos beginning Friday, March 10.

This celebration of spring is a two-weekend event that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

This event will feature live music, new menus, vendors, guided tours and much more.

Live artists will also be in attendance creating paintings, digital sketches and single line drawings.

You can find unique postcard designs, individualized poems, permanent jewelry, chain stitching, leather branding and even custom temporary tattoos.

Earlier this year, founders Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated 20 years of Magnolia and they continue to pursue big plans for the future of the silos and everything around them.

For more information on Spring at the Silos, visit here.