Local farmers, merchants to sell goods at Magnolia Market at the Silos

Keep an eye out! The vendors that sell cheese, vegetable, meats and flowers will be selling at the Silos on select days and times.

Support local farmers and merchants while visiting the Magnolia Market at the Silos! Starting Wednesday on select days, local vendors from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be setting up shop there.

On March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., eight vendors will be featured, selling goods from cheese to vegetables to meats and flowers under the repurposed historic barn at the property, 601 Webster Ave.

Those vendors are:

Bloom Waco

Brazos Valley Cheese

Chapultepec Farms

Gardener’s Gardens

Pippa Hill Farms

Cedar Creek Farms

Richardson Farms, Waco Farms

Vendors will also be there April 21 and May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No word if they will be the same vendors at this time.

“They approached us, and we agreed to trial it out this spring, to see if we want to continue the relationship, even evaluate the potential for expanding,” Bethel Erickson-Bruce, who manages downtown’s market, told the Waco Tribune.

Usually, local vendors are out at the Waco Downtown Farmer's Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot across Washington Avenue from the McLennan County Courthouse.