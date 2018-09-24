WACO, Texas — Hundreds of people drive by it and even more drive over it every Sunday.

Waco's Church Under the Bridge celebrated 26 years of worship last Sunday, but group leaders were concerned about the church's future after TxDOT scheduled a I-35 improvement project in 2019 that would turn the church's "bridge area" into a construction zone.

That was until Pastor Jimmy Dorrell got a call from Magnolia Market at the Silos, owned by "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, offering to host the congregation on the lawn of Magnolia Market at the Silos for services during road construction.

"To us, it was a surprise by God," Dorrell said. "They invited us to move our church in March over to the silos so we could be there for the next year."

Dorell said the church got its start when he asked to buy breakfast for a few people who lived under the bridge. Soon after, those people asked Dorrell to do a Bible study with them.

"When we were invited by five homeless guys to lead a bible study under this bridge where they slept, we though it would be a one time deal," Dorrell said. "Those guys kept coming back every week and said 'lets keep doing this.'"

It turned out to be a 26-years-and-counting deal.

Dorrell and his wife had already started Mission Waco to help the community in the impoverished area. The organization now lends a helping hand to the many people that come out every Sunday.

What keeps people coming back, Dorrell said, is their consistent message of encouragement.

"Most folks who struggle in life don't like themselves," Dorrell said. "The thing we do is bring encouragement [and] hope. God never gives up on us. For us, it's just bringing them that encouraging word."Church Under the Bridge now sees several hundred people come out every Sunday.

Dorrell said they will be at the Silos until the construction is finished.

