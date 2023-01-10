Woman facing arson charge after massive Montgomery County home destroyed in early-morning fire

According to fire officials, nobody was in the 6,800-square-foot home while it was burning. They later announced that a 30-year-old woman had been charged.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Video captured flames shooting from a massive house early Sunday morning in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 reached out to the Magnolia fire chief, who said that the fire was suspicious.

Later in the day, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office announced that a 30-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with the fire. She's charged with arson of a habitation, a felony, MCFMO officials said.

The Magnolia Fire Department said they got the call at around 2:30 a.m. about the fire at a home on Nichols Sawmill just south of County Lake Drive. Crews arrived to find the 6,800-square-foot home completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said they had trouble accessing the home because of low-hanging tree limbs over the driveway. While the home was burning, parts of the roof and chimney collapsed.

No one was injured in the fire and a neighbor first reported it.

Crews from multiple agencies were called, including Montgomery County, Conroe, Rosehill, Spring, Tomball, Needham and The Woodlands. Officials said more than 50 firefighters and 20 fire trucks battled the fire.