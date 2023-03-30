Magnolia opens headquarters in former Waco Tribune building

Chip and Joanna Gaines cut the ribbon at what will be the new headquarters for Magnolia.

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to mark the opening of their new Magnolia headquarters in downtown Waco.

The couple of Fixer Upper fame bought the 70-year-old building in 2021. It was formerly the home of the Waco Tribune-Herald at 900 Franklin Ave.

Dozens of people showed up for the event.

In addition to the Gaines, Mayor Dillon Meek and Waco Chamber of Commerce President Matt Meadors addressed the crowd.