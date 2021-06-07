Magnolia's annual Silobration is back!

The sixth annual three-day event is officially making its come back after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event's cancellation in 2020.

WACO, Texas — Magnolia's annual Silobration is returning Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 !

Silobration takes place on the Silos grounds and the streets surrounding the property at 601 Webster Ave, per Magnolia's website.

According to Magnolia's website, no reservations are needed to enter the event space or play any free activity.

Tickets to the evening concert went on sale Aug. 5.