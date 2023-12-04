Maine lobsterman pulls up military rocket 20 miles offshore

A lobsterman based out of Cushing reeled in quite the catch.

CUSHING, Maine — A Maine lobsterman reeled in the catch of a lifetime Monday, but it wasn't a record-breaking lobster.

Officials with the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were called to investigate a 5-foot-long military rocket Tuesday morning after a lobsterman based out of Cushing pulled it up about 20 miles offshore, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

Captain Cameron Pease reportedly found the rocket and brought it to shore on Monday and contacted authorities the following day.

Officers identified the rocket as an MK29, Mod-0, and were unable to determine if it contained explosive material through X-ray imaging, police said.

The rocket was then reportedly countercharged under supervision from Navy EOD Mobile Unit 12.

The rocket was properly disposed of when rendered safe, police said.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at approximately 9:00 am, Maine State Police Bomb Squad Commander Patrick Pescitelli received... Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

"Special thanks to South Thomaston Fire Department for providing additional resources to aid with the disposal," police said in the release.

Pease shared with NEWS CENTER Maine drone footage taken of the detonation.

A Facebook page titled "Salt Baked Photography" also took to social media to share the unusual story.

Here’s something ya don’t see everyday. Captain Cameron Pease, F/V Beverly E out of Cushing, had an unexpected... Posted by Salt Baked Photography on Tuesday, April 11, 2023