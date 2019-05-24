SALADO, Texas — The Salado community was already impacted by I-35 expansion, and now another construction project will create a few months of headache for business owners.

The expansion costs more than $5 million and affects all of Main Street in Salado, giving it new sidewalks, parking and more.

"Our parking is a little bit old out here," resident Sandra Jacobsen said.

"It's not easy right now for visitors to get from one place or another without actually moving their cars," The Shoppes on Main owner, Lara Tracy, said.

The new expansion's goal is to make everything easier to access. A water drainage system and lighting is included. The project spans from the south end of Main Street all the way to north of I-35.

Construction hasn't always been smooth in Salado.

"This community took a gut check when 35 was widened and our businesses hurt considerably during that time," Village Administrator Don Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the project will make a big difference, but there may be bumps along the way.

"There will be some pain," he said. "The contractor though committed and TxDOT has committed to work with various property owners up and down Main Street to ensure driveways are open and to ensure the customers can come and go."

Business owners said they're focusing on the end goal, rather than the challenging months they're facing in the short term.

"I actually think it's going to help because you know one of the biggest things that we see as customers come in is that the street is not very walkable," The Shoppes on Main owner Lara Tracy said.

Overall, community members said they think the project will be worth the wait.

"We're going to have to change with it to accommodate that growth, whether we really are happy about it or not, and I think it really will improve Main Street and improve the shopping for everyone," resident Sandra Jacobsen said.

The project is set to wrap up around spring or summer 2020. The stores will be open throughout that time frame.

