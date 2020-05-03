KILLEEN, Texas —

A motorcycle and car crash took place on the 13100 block of South State Highway 195 at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Killeen Police Department responded to the scene of the accident and was told that a pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of SH 195.

Investigations showed a white Toyota Prius was driving on the road and the driver slowed down as the pedestrian changed directions to go back towards the shoulder of the roadway.

As the Toyota slowed down, a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended the car. The impact caused the driver of the motorcycle to be thrown off of the motorcycle and he was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Killeen PD.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and pedestrian failure to yield right of way to a vehicle.

There were no injuries reported for the driver of the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle, Donald Jay Mires, 59, was pronounced dead at about 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Killeen PD.

