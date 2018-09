WACO, Texas — A major gas leak was reported in downtown Waco Tuesday, the Waco Fire Department said on Twitter.

The natural gas leak was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Austin Ave.

HAZMAT situation in the 1700 Block of Austin Ave. - Major Natural Gas Leak. WFD units and HazMat Team operating with Austin Avenue blocked. Please avoid the area. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 26, 2018

WFD and a HazMat Team blocked roads and advised people to avoid the area.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

